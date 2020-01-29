M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes $24.38 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 225,726 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Electronic Arts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 52.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $48,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,417.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $570,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,360 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $111.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $114.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.54.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

