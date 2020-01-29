M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 194,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,087,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.17% of Broadridge Financial Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. State Street Corp raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,169,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 952,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,265,000 after purchasing an additional 288,653 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 529,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 408,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,483,000 after purchasing an additional 62,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

BR stock opened at $129.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.66. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $93.77 and a one year high of $136.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.61 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Robert F. Kalenka sold 13,784 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $1,633,955.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,169.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total transaction of $1,827,900.00. Insiders have sold 72,444 shares of company stock worth $8,761,551 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.25.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

