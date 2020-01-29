M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 239,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,289,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,574,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,855,000 after purchasing an additional 588,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,562,000 after purchasing an additional 488,675 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,709,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,174,000 after purchasing an additional 414,356 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,333,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 449,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,494,000 after purchasing an additional 287,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $98.94 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $8,339,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,436 shares of company stock worth $14,439,091. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Compass Point set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.04.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

