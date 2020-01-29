M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 377,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,371,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.17% of Molson Coors Brewing at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.8% during the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 28.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 18,349 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $56.09 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $67.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day moving average is $54.03. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup set a $60.00 price objective on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

