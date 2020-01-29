M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,393,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,336,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,627,320,000 after buying an additional 1,158,147 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,492,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,173,000 after purchasing an additional 369,603 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,332,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,238,000 after purchasing an additional 45,147 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 7.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,248,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,376,000 after purchasing an additional 546,541 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 7.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,210,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,091,000 after purchasing an additional 515,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.94. The company has a market capitalization of $220.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.72.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

