MGIC Investment Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th.

MGIC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MGIC Investment to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Shares of NYSE MTG remained flat at $$13.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,160,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,493. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46.

In other MGIC Investment news, Vice Chairman Patrick Sinks sold 57,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $808,274.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,629,197 shares in the company, valued at $23,102,013.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 309,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,363,904. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTG. ValuEngine upgraded MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

