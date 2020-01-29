MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Position Lessened by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,199 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of MGIC Investment worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 473.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,162,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,783,000 after buying an additional 2,610,956 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 31.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,021,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,914,000 after buying an additional 1,927,703 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 421.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,520,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after buying an additional 1,228,929 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the second quarter valued at about $13,001,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 22.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,364,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,485,000 after buying an additional 970,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment stock opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $14.97.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTG shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Patrick Sinks sold 57,001 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $808,274.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,629,197 shares in the company, valued at $23,102,013.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 309,444 shares of company stock worth $4,363,904 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.