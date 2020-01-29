Michael Lacapria Buys 1,000 Shares of Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) Stock

Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) CFO Michael Lacapria bought 1,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.57 per share, for a total transaction of $23,570.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,878. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.10. Esquire Financial Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $28.89.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Esquire Financial Holdings Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Esquire Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded Esquire Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 33,483 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 18.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 244,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 38,585 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

