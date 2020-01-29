Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on MFGP. Barclays upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of MFGP opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. Micro Focus International has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 21.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 814,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,337,000 after acquiring an additional 143,197 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 494,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 34,704 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $829,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,763 shares during the period. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

