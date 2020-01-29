MicroBitcoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.01 million and approximately $4,392.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, BiteBTC and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

