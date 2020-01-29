Micromines (MICRO) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded up 177.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Micromines has a total market capitalization of $26,524.00 and $23.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Micromines token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Crex24. During the last week, Micromines has traded 61.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Micromines alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.63 or 0.03088631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193149 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029329 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00120830 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Micromines Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 tokens. Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken. The official website for Micromines is micromines.co.

Buying and Selling Micromines

Micromines can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Micromines should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Micromines using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Micromines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Micromines and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.