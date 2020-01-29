Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Increased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 212.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 115.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average of $48.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $60.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $209,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

