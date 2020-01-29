Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Strs Ohio’s Largest Position

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,794,376 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.8% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of Microsoft worth $913,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,137,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 34.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 15.7% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 503,586 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,014,000 after acquiring an additional 68,174 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,270 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

MSFT traded up $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,946,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,706,190. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.52. The company has a market cap of $1,262.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $102.17 and a 12-month high of $168.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $361,050.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 123,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,899,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

