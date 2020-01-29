Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,456 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.8% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 64,309 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,142,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 240,799 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,292,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,345 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $176,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $361,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 123,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,899,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.60. 12,946,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,706,190. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.52. The firm has a market cap of $1,262.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.17 and a fifty-two week high of $168.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

