Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lessened by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,705 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,139 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 7.2% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $67,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 34.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,055,000 after buying an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft by 15.7% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 503,586 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,014,000 after buying an additional 68,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1,170.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,270 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 53,683 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,946,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,706,190. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $102.17 and a 12-month high of $168.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,262.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Microsoft from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

