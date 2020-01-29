Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

Shares of MSFT traded up $2.58 on Wednesday, hitting $168.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,186,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,748,785. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.67. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $102.35 and a fifty-two week high of $168.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,281.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays set a $168.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

