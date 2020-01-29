Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Set at $185.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been given a $185.00 price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.04. 34,186,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,748,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $1,281.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $102.35 and a 52 week high of $168.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.67.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,129,125.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 48.9% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in Microsoft by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.