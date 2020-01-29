MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $133.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.96 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR traded up $12.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.79. 7,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,036. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 0.54. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $158.90.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

