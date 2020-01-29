Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.38-6.62 for the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.53-1.65 EPS.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,782. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $99.30 and a one year high of $140.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $415.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.73.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,665.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,639,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $33,832.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,789,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,675 shares of company stock worth $1,316,633. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.