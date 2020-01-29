Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.38-6.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.54. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.38-6.62 EPS.

MAA stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.58. The company had a trading volume of 458,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.29. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $99.30 and a 52 week high of $140.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.23%.

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $141.00 price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.73.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,665.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,639,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,533.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,633. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

