Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.53-1.65 for the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.38-6.62 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAA. ValuEngine cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $141.00 price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.73.

Shares of MAA traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.58. 458,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,782. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.91 and a 200-day moving average of $129.99. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $99.30 and a one year high of $140.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $415.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $33,832.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,789,906.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,533.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,546 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,675 shares of company stock worth $1,316,633. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

