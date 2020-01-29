Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.53 to $1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.61. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.38-6.62 EPS.

Shares of MAA stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.58. 458,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,782. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $99.30 and a fifty-two week high of $140.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.07.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.73.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $33,832.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,789,906.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,778 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,675 shares of company stock worth $1,316,633. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.