MineBee Reaches One Day Volume of $187,977.00 (MB)

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. MineBee has a total market capitalization of $51.71 million and approximately $187,977.00 worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MineBee has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One MineBee token can currently be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MineBee alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $287.62 or 0.03086184 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00192233 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00120682 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MineBee

MineBee’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,117,455 tokens. MineBee’s official Twitter account is @

. MineBee’s official website is minebee.io. MineBee’s official message board is medium.com/minebee.

Buying and Selling MineBee

MineBee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MineBee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MineBee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MineBee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MineBee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.