MinexCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $40,108.00 (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. MinexCoin has a market cap of $225,433.00 and $40,108.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MinexCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0367 or 0.00000392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Exmo. During the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MinexCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $296.09 or 0.03167762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00193823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028737 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00036564 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00121647 BTC.

About MinexCoin

MinexCoin is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,529,478 coins and its circulating supply is 6,145,513 coins. The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, Exmo and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MinexCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinexCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.