Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.86). The firm had revenue of C$27.64 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

