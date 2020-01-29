Mirai (MRI) Market Cap Hits $2,083.00

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Mirai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. Mirai has a market cap of $2,083.00 and $487.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirai has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010588 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00118063 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00037069 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000228 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000933 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000391 BTC.

About Mirai

Mirai is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. The official website for Mirai is www.mirai.rocks. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai.

Mirai Coin Trading

Mirai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirai using one of the exchanges listed above.

