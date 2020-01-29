Misonix (MSON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.34. Misonix had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $11.15 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ MSON traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.35. 3,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,715. Misonix has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $27.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.20 million, a PE ratio of -53.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.55.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Misonix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Misonix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

About Misonix

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

