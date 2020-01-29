Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) Shares Bought by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) by 122.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Mistras Group worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Mistras Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 72,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 28,520 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 23.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 126,498 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis purchased 5,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

MG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Mistras Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Mistras Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

Shares of Mistras Group stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,085. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Mistras Group Inc has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $365.78 million, a P/E ratio of 84.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.55.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). Mistras Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $192.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.10 million. Research analysts predict that Mistras Group Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

