Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Short Interest Update

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the December 31st total of 928,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,868 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $36,668.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,385 shares of company stock valued at $101,466 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 407.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $765,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 16.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

MITK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Mitek Systems stock remained flat at $$9.00 on Wednesday. 177,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,342. The firm has a market cap of $367.79 million, a PE ratio of -450.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of -0.36. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $13.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 million. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

