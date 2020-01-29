Mixin (XIN) Trading 4.3% Higher This Week

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Mixin has a market cap of $114.56 million and $63.23 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for $242.28 or 0.02602471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 62.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 472,820 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork.

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

