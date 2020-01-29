MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.92 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. MKS Instruments updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.14-1.49 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.14-$1.49 EPS.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $113.43 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $70.47 and a 12 month high of $119.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.00.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $42,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKSI. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.75.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

