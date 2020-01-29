Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) Releases Earnings Results

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $159.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.63 million. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

Shares of MINI opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average of $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MINI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 target price on shares of Mobile Mini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

