Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Short Interest Up 11.4% in January

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 155.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 16.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO alerts:

MBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE:MBT remained flat at $$10.44 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,472,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,282,779. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $10.82.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 104.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.