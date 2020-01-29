MODEL-X-coin (MODX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14.00

MODEL-X-coin (CURRENCY:MODX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, MODEL-X-coin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. MODEL-X-coin has a market cap of $77,814.00 and $14.00 worth of MODEL-X-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MODEL-X-coin token can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MODEL-X-coin

MODEL-X-coin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,050,832 tokens. MODEL-X-coin’s official Twitter account is @ModelX_Webcam. MODEL-X-coin’s official website is model-x.net.

MODEL-X-coin Token Trading

MODEL-X-coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MODEL-X-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MODEL-X-coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MODEL-X-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

