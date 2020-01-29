Moeda Loyalty Points Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.95 Million (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market capitalization of $15.95 million and $1.33 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00008759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, OKEx, Gate.io and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.93 or 0.03124650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00192184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029544 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00118883 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moeda.in. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, CoinBene, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

