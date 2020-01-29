Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 348,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTEM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molecular Templates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

MTEM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 265,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,884. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 3.18. Molecular Templates has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a negative net margin of 289.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Molecular Templates will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii acquired 937,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,496,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Morenstein acquired 468,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 51.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 365,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 69,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 172,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 453.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 66,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

