Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Short Interest Up 11.7% in January

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,210,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the December 31st total of 10,930,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Molson Coors Brewing stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,373. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.30, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.26 and a 200-day moving average of $54.03. Molson Coors Brewing has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $67.24.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 758.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 705,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after acquiring an additional 623,700 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,371,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,496,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. Citigroup set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

