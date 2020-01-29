Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.73.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MOMO shares. BidaskClub lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price target on Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:MOMO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.87. The company had a trading volume of 141,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,369. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average of $34.85. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 2.18. Momo has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $622.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.62 million. Momo had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 15.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Momo will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Momo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,130,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Momo by 5.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Momo by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 586,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,990,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Momo during the second quarter worth $8,992,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Momo by 144.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 12,342 shares in the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

