MonaCoin Price Reaches $1.29 on Exchanges (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $85.08 million and approximately $14.35 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00013959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Fisco, Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,258.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.69 or 0.01873085 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $378.00 or 0.04076423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00640081 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00128684 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.86 or 0.00753394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009745 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00027689 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00679788 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Fisco, Zaif, Bleutrade, Bitbank, Livecoin, Upbit and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.