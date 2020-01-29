Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $12.55 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 4.1% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 50,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 260.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 801,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,143,000 after purchasing an additional 579,388 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,519,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,060,000 after purchasing an additional 123,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 210,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $86.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

