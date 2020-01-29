Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Mondelez International by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

MDLZ stock opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $56.72. The company has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

