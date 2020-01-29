Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises 1.1% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $54.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $56.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.16.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

