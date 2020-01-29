Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,570,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,375,699. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $56.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.64 and a 200 day moving average of $54.16. The company has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

