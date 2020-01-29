Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,937 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.20% of Mongodb worth $15,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Mongodb by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 445.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Mongodb by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total value of $2,876,380.00. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $653,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,671 shares of company stock valued at $25,465,133. Company insiders own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Monday. Argus assumed coverage on Mongodb in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Mongodb in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mongodb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.64.

Shares of Mongodb stock traded up $8.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,925. Mongodb Inc has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $184.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.86 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.51.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Mongodb’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

