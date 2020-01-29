Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $180.28 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $114.84 and a 52-week high of $184.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.95%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $33,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,509,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 9,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.63, for a total transaction of $1,549,368.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,650,781.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,154 shares of company stock valued at $44,535,606 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

