Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 2,133 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $11,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,376,000 after buying an additional 124,090 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 729,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,743,000 after buying an additional 46,562 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $116,421,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 587,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,813,000 after buying an additional 56,088 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 457,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,851,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.17. 46,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,729. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.52 and a 52-week high of $214.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STZ. ValuEngine lowered Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from to in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.61.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

