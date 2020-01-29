Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 2,417 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,963 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,167,931,000 after buying an additional 485,647 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 358.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,349,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $211,231,000 after buying an additional 1,837,358 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 43.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 927,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $83,421,000 after buying an additional 282,497 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 435,987 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,485,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 17.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 404,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,043,000 after buying an additional 60,919 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $78.99. The company had a trading volume of 120,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,504. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $73.18 and a 1-year high of $114.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.32.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

