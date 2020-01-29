Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 1,395 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.56. 5,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,975. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $82.62 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.70.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

