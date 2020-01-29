Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 18,840 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,840 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 4th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.25. 4,729,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,857,672. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

