Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 2,610 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 106.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2,400.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.64. The stock had a trading volume of 616,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,502,224. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.73. The firm has a market cap of $123.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.93%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

